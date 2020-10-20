Big Island beaches closed after Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami advisory for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for Hawaii on Monday afternoon.

This was triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the south of Alaska.

A #tsunami Advisory is now in effect for the state of Hawaii. That means that there is a possible hazard to swimmers and boaters in the state, but no threat of flooding.https://t.co/EGSpdy1pWW — NWS PTWC (@NWS_PTWC) October 20, 2020

Though officials do not expect a major tsunami to hit the state, they noted sea-level changes–one-foot waves–near Hilo and Kahului.

These recorded changes were just above the advisory level and could pose a hazard to swimmers, boaters, and people near the shore, at beaches and at harbors and marinas.

Due to the advisory and as a precaution, all beaches and low-lying coastal areas will be closed for the rest of the day, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

