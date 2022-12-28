HONOLULU (KHON2) — To help make the holidays more sustainable, the Big Island and Kauai are offering tree cycling, according to county officials.

Holiday trees and kadomatsu decorations can be recycled at the following Recycling & Transfer Stations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Kealakehe (Kailua-Kona)

Ke‘ei

Kea‘au

Pāhoa

Volcano

Waimea

You can also recycle at the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility in Hilo from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (closed from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily) or the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility in Pu‘uanahulu Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (closed from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

According to officials, Residential customers with only holiday trees for tree cycling may proceed directly to the EHOF and tree-cycling area. You do not need to go to the County scale house.

Residential loads with green waste and holiday trees must go to the County scale house to be weighed.

All commercial haulers or holiday tree collectors must proceed to the County scale house before recycling.

You can recycle your trees until Jan. 15, 2023, except for Jan. 1.

Kauai is also accepting Christmas trees for recycling daily except on holidays at the green waste drop-off areas at County of Kauai refuse transfer stations from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the Kekaha Landfill from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees can be dropped off at the Kaua‘i Nursery and Landscaping on Kaumuali‘i Highway in Puhi seven days a week.

Officials said that the trees must be bare and free of flocking, tinsel and ornaments when they are brought in.

Trees can be loaded onto the truck parked in the KNL driveway.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information, you can visit their website or call 808-961-8270.

To find out if the nearest green waste site is open in your area, click here or call 808-241-4841.