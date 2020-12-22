Big Island and Kauai become first of neighbor islands to receive COVID-19 vaccines

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai and Hawaii Island received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21. They are the first neighbor islands to receive doses following Oahu.

Several hospitals across both islands received their first shipments of the recently authorized Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The doses were delivered Monday morning.

The Kauai District Health Office and Wilcox Medical Center in Kauai were greeted with 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The medical center says the doses will be administered to the facility’s frontline health care workers. Kauai Medical Clinic, Hawaii Health Systems Corporation’s Kauai hospitals, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital and Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital will also have access to the vaccine as it becomes available.

“We’re excited to receive Kauai’s first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines and proud to make it available to our frontline health care workers as part of the state’s vaccine distribution plan,” said Jen H. Chahanovich, president and CEO of Wilcox Medical Center and CEO of Kauai Medical Clinic. “The vaccine is an important tool in helping to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our community and restoring our economy. However, this effort will take time, as the vaccine supply increases over the next several months and becomes available to more groups based on federal and state prioritization guidelines. We will need to continue other safety measures like wearing our masks and practicing physical distancing for the ongoing health and well-being of our community.”

Wilcox has already began the process of immunizing frontline workers, who volunteered to take the vaccine. The hospital has also scheduled vaccine clinics through early next week to provide an opportunity for more staff to receive the first doses.

Similarly, Kona Community Hospital (KCH) and Hilo Medical Center on Hawaii Island got two direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccines; one from Pfizer and one Moderna. The hospital says 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be made available for West Hawaii Region employees, including those at Kona Community Hospital, Kohala Hospital, the Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center and affiliated staff at Alii Health Center.

KCH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is expected to open on Wednesday, Dec. 23.



Courtesy: Kona Community Hospital (1) / Hilo Medical Center (2)

The facility says employees and affiliated staff are currently being registered into the electronic record Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

“We are very excited about receiving these vaccine shipments and look forward to vaccinating

front line staff,” said Jim Lee, West Hawaii Region and KCH CEO. “We are working closely with

the Hawaii Department of Health at state and local levels, as well as Healthcare Association of

Hawaii to roll out vaccinations as quickly as possible.”

