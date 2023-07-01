HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will hold a public meeting in Honolulu on Thursday, July 6.

The meeting, which will be in-person, will be the first time the Commission is gathering outside of the U.S. mainland.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a Hawaiian chant and is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. following closing remarks.

At the meeting, the Commission will discuss both full and draft recommendations from its subcommittees.

They will vote on recommendations to the President that are focused on topics ranging from anti-Asian hate to health equity to immigration.

The President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders is made up of 25 people who were appointed by President Biden.

The creation of the Commission was authorized in May 2021 and its 25 leaders were appointed in December 2021.

The following members of the Commission have connections to Hawaii:

Kimberly Chang, who is an award-winning, board-certified physician who was born and raised in Honolulu; she has developed national clinical and health policy recommendations for the AA and NHPI community.

Michelle Ka‘uhane, who has a background in non-profit management and public policy advocacy; she graduated from Kamehameha Schools and is involved with the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Daniel Dae Kim, who is an actor, director and producer who has starred in Broadway and on TV; he lives in Hawaii with his family and recently joined the Asian American Foundation, where he serves as Co-Chair of the Advisory Council.

Others who will be at the meeting with ties to Hawaii are as follows:

Krystal Ka‘ai , who is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and serves as the Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders; she was born and raised in Hawaii and is the first Native Hawaiian to lead WHIAANHPI.

Erika L. Moritsugu was raised in Hawaii and is the Deputy Assistant to the President, as well as AA and NHPI Senior Liaison at the White House; she was raised in Hawaii and both Moritsugu and Ka'ai worked for the late Sen. Daniel Akaka.

Both Ka‘ai and Moritsugu visited Oahu in 2022 to speak at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and outline the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting the Native Hawaiian community.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, there will be a livestream available to the public.