Biden releases federal funds to help Hawaii recover from severe storms in March

From left to right: Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers survey damage caused by the March 2021 severe weather incident in Maui County. (Courtesy: Douglas Carroll, HI-EMA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal aid is on the way to Hawaii to use for areas impacted by the severe weather events in March.

President Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the state on May 13.

Funds will help affected communities in Maui County recover from the flooding and storms that occurred between March 8 and March 18. The money will assist in the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds will also be released to help the state prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards in the future.

“There were many impacts in the state during this incident, this federal support will help provide some relief for the ongoing recovery and mitigation efforts,” Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) Administrator Luke Meyers, said in a statement on Friday.

