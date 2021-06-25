Biden nominates ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to serve on National Council on the Arts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has been nominated and won many music awards, but this time around it’s different.

President Joe Biden nominated him this week to be a member of the National Council on the Arts.

Council members help review and make recommendations about grants, funding and leadership initiatives. In addition to his music career, Shimabukuro is recognized for his work in the community, often giving back to schools.



His nomination still has to be confirmed by the Senate.

Also nominated in Biden’s announcement is California-based Native Hawaiian choreographer Christopher Morgan. Click here to read more about the 17 nominees.