Bicyclists celebrate improvements, advocate for more safety measures at 10th annual Zach’s Ride

2021 is the 10th anniversary of Zach’s Ride. His mom Daphne is wearing the lei. Zach’s family is in the front.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Zach’s Ride which is a bicycle ride hosted by the Hawaii Bicycling League.

The ride is in honor of Zachary Manago, who was 18 years old when died in a hit-and-run accident by a drunk driver while riding his bike on Dec. 17. 2010.

He was on a circle island bike trek with friends. He was on the shoulder lane along Kamehameha Highway near Wheeler Army airfield when he was struck.

The goal of Zach’s Ride is to bring awareness for safer streets, riding with aloha and sharing the road.

Usually the ride goes around the island but this year, it is a four-mile ride to allow people to remember and reflect on the changes that have been made so far. They will also take time to advocate for changes they would like to see.

One of the changes in the past 10 years includes Hawaii’s first protected bike lane that was completed in December 2014.

In 2018 there was a dedication for the Zachary Manago Memorial Bikeway which is along Ala Napunani Street in Salt Lake near where he lived.