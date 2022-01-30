Bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle in Kalihi identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 65-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road on Saturday, Jan. 29 has been identified as Bernard Barcelona of Honolulu, according to the the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

HPD reported the Barcelona was crossing Nimitz Highway outside of a marked crosswalk that was against the ‘Do Not Walk Sign’ when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said a 63-year-old man was driving the vehicle on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction. His passengers included a 58-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. None of them were injured.

Barcelona was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

According to HPD, speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors of this collision at this time. This is Oahu’s fourth traffic fatality in 2022, compared to five at the same time in 2021.

Honolulu police continue to investigate this incident.