Bicyclist, visiting from Iowa, in life-threatening condition after striking vehicle on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old bicyclist from Cedar Rapids, Iowa was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after she collided head-on with a vehicle, according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).

MPD reported the incident happened around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, on Makawao Avenue, just north of Kee Road.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The bicyclist was headed toward Haiku on Makawao Avenue when she lost control, crossed into the other lane and collided with a Jeep traveling Makawao-bound, MPD stated.

She was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision. They also said that the bicyclist was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Maui County currently has five fatalities in 2022 compared to one at the same time in 2021.