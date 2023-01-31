HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision with a bicycle.

Officials said the collision is in the process of being investigated.

Emergency Medial Services said that a 37-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle declined medical attention, according to EMS.