Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on Kalakaua Ave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to calls of a motor vehicle collision involving a 52-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a car on Kalakaua Ave.
The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Kalakaua Ave. between Makaloa and Fern St.
EMS reportedly treated the woman who was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
No further details are available at this time.
