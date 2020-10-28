Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to calls of a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck by a car in the Kalihi area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The incident happened at 6:55 p.m. near Kalihi Street, according to HPD.

Police say a 58-year-old male was driving a 1992 Ford pickup truck eastbound on Nimitz Highway when he apparently struck an adult male riding his bicycle southbound on Kalihi Street within a marked crosswalk, but against a “red palm” signal.

EMS reportedly administered critical life-saving treatment to the bicyclist who was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man did not appear to be wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this collision on the part of the pickup truck driver, however it is still unknown if they were factors on the part of the bicyclist.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories on KHON2