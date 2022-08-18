HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City.

The accident happened on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 7:20 a.m. Police initially closed off two left lanes, eastbound, on Kamehameha Highway and reopened the roads at around 9:30 a.m.

According to EMS, the bicyclist is a man in his 20s or 30s who suffered from extensive injuries. He was transported to the nearest hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.