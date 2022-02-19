Bicyclist hospitalized after collision in Iwilei on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bicyclist is fighting for his life after a collision in Iwilei Road on Oahu.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Police said a driver of a Jeep stopped at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street.

The Jeep came to a completed stop at the 4 way stop then went through the intersection.

A man riding a bicycle did not stop at the 4-way stop, and turned into the Jeep.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident.