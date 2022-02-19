Bicyclist hospitalized after collision in Iwilei on Oahu

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bicyclist is fighting for his life after a collision in Iwilei Road on Oahu.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said a driver of a Jeep stopped at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street.

The Jeep came to a completed stop at the 4 way stop then went through the intersection.

A man riding a bicycle did not stop at the 4-way stop, and turned into the Jeep.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 27 2022 12:14 am