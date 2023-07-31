FILE — A bicycle comes to a stop at an intersection on South King Street in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, July 31, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cyclist hit by a car, then robbed — according to the Honolulu Police Department, the brazen incident happened in Moiliili early Monday.

The Hawaii Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell said the attack is unsettling, urging others to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Thankfully, this is not something that we hear about very often,” Counsell said.

He’s grateful the hit-and-run robbery of a 38-year-old male cyclist is not a common occurrence.

The incident happened near the intersection of South King and Isenburg streets just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to HPD, the victim was riding his bike when he was hit by a car. After the cyclist was down, police said the suspect got out of the car, grabbed the victim’s backpack, hopped back into the car, and took off.

Guillermo Ahumada lives in the area. He said he’s almost been hit on his bike a bunch of times.

“Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me, I ride my bike a lot,” Ahumada said.

But he added that the thought of getting robbed once you’re down is disturbing.

“It’s always a risk, kind of scary,” Ahumada said.

Counsell said he thinks the robbery was a crime of opportunity.

“It does sound like it may have been an unfortunate situation that somebody then took advantage of,” Counsell.

According to Counsell, it’s been a while since he’s heard about cyclists targeted by criminals.

Several years before the pandemic there were several purse snatchings, like this one, targeting Japanese tourists riding bikes in Kailua.

So what can bicyclists do to stay safe?

“Put the phone down and pay attention to the people around you especially if you’re pulling out of an intersection,” Counsell explained.

He said having lights or reflectors on your bike and a bell are very important especially at night or early morning so that you are visible to those around you.

“The biggest thing is just awareness,” he added.

And if someone or something looks suspicious, stay away. Avoid the area if you can. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

HPD said the suspect is unknown at this time.