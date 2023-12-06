HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they received a 911 call on Monday, Dec. 4.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. and took HPD personnel to the Makaha area around Moua and Fricke streets.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, an unknown male bicyclist was traveling westbound on Mopu Street. For unknown reasons, the bicyclist turned into the path of a 59-year-old female motorist who was passing the bicyclist on the roadway.

HPD said that when the bicyclist turned into the vehicle’s path, he was ejected onto the roadway. They also said that the unknown bicyclist was taken to a local are hospital in critical condition.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, said police. HPD also indicated that the 59-year-old female motorist was not injured and remained at the scene of this collision.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section was informed by the Medical Examiner’s Office that the unknown bicyclist had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This bicyclist is Oʻahu’s 55th traffic fatality for 2023 which is compared to 52 traffic related fatalities at this time in 2022.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the 54th traffic fatality occurred when a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in an MVC in Hawaiʻi Kai area when he was hit by a 27-year-old female motorist who was traveling westbound on Kalanianaʻole Highway. She had attempted to turn left onto Nāwiliwili Street but collided with the motorcyclist.

The 53rd traffic fatality occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2 when a 27-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed near the Ward Avenue overpass was hit by three different motorists.

Needless to say, it is imperative that we practice patience and aloha on the roadways. We are operating machines that are capable of horrific human damage when operated improperly.