HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bicyclist who was fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night has died from his injuries.

The Honolulu Police Department said they were informed that the 45-year-old male died on Feb. 22.

According to police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the Iwilei area.

The driver of a Jeep approached a four way stop at the intersection of Sumner Street and came to a complete stop. As the Jeep proceeded through the intersection, the bicyclist did not stop and turned in front of the Jeep.

Police also said that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Speed, alcohol, and/or drugs, do not appear to factors in the accident but police investigation is ongoing.