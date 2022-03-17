HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 61-year-old woman is dead after a collision that Hawaii Island police said occurred on Thursday at around 2:50 a.m.

The incident happened in Hilo just south of Waianuenue Avenue on Bayfront Highway.

Police determined that as the woman was traveling westward in the eastbound lane of Bayfront Highway on her bicycle, she was struck by a Toyota SUV traveling east.

The 65-year-old female driver of the SUV had no injuries from the collision.

However, the bicyclist sustained traumatic injuries and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m.

Police said an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation will be conducted to find any contributing factors in the accident.

This is the 10th fatal traffic collision of 2022 on Big Island compared to the five fatal traffic collisions during the same time period in 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.