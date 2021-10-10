Bicyclist dies after getting hit by pick up truck on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police said the bicyclist who was killed after a pickup truck struck him on Kula Highway has been identified as 64-year-old Henry C. Ritmeester from Haiku, Maui.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It was on Kula Highway 3.8 miles South of Kealakapu Road in Kula.

The Maui Police Department said a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was going north on Kula Highway and crossed the center, hitting the bicyclist going south head-on. Ritmeester was thrown off the bike and died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 19-year-old man from Pukalani who was not injured. His 18-year-old male passenger from Hana was also not injured. They were not wearing seat belts, and airbags were not deployed.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide.

Police said speed may be a factor in this case, but they have yet to determine if alcohol or drugs were also involved.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

This is the 13th traffic fatality on Maui in 2021 compared to six traffic fatalities at the same time in 2020.