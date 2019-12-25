Bicyclist dies after collision on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bicyclist is dead after a collision on Christmas eve on Maui on Kekaulike Highway at Hapapa Road in Kula.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

A 2016 Ram 2500 pickup truck was traveling South on Kekaulike Highway attempting to turn left onto Hapapa Road.

The operator of the pickup, a fifty-six (56) year old male from Kula, failed to observe a bicyclist traveling North on Kekaulike Highway within the bike lane.

While executing a left turn onto Hapapa Road, the operator of the truck collided into the bicyclist.

As a result of the crash, the bicyclist was ejected from his bicycle and onto the roadway.

The operator of the bicycle, identified as Andrew Janssen (64) from Kula died at the scene. The operator of the Ram truck was not injured.

Mr. Janssen was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The operator of the Ram truck was utilizing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 23rd fatality this year, as compared to 17 at the same time last year.