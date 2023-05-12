HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident in Hawaii Kai on Friday night.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, they were called to the scene at around 8:10 p.m. after a male bicyclist in his 20s was hit by a vehicle and sustained critical injuries.

The Honolulu Police Department investigating a critical accident on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai, Hawaii on Friday night, May 13, 2023.

The Honolulu Police Department has shut down the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway at Keahole Street as they investigate the incident.