‘Beyond Van Gogh’ to open in Honolulu on July 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new immersive exhibit is coming to Honolulu.

“Beyond Van Gogh” opens on Friday, July 2, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The exhibit plunges visitors into some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings.

From “Starry Night” to “Sunflowers,” the 3D experience aims to exhilarate the senses.

The exhibit will run through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets range from around $23 for children to $45 for adults and $90 for a VIP package.

Tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, May 27. Click here for more information.