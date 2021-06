Ahead of his seventh season in the National Football League and second with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hawaii's Marcus Mariota is soaking up summer time under the Hawaiian sun this week headlined by hosting the annual Motiv8 Foundation charity golf tournament at the O'ahu Country Club.

The former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Oregon has continuously made his charitable work in the islands an offseason staple. His foundation has been heavily involved in programs that support homelessness, education, athletics, and health care so it should come as not surprise that his golf event which has raised thousands of dollars over the years towards charitable efforts is among the events that Mariota looks forward to most.