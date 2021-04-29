‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An interactive art exhibit called “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Honolulu.
The exhibit will feature Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings as they deconstruct and surround the attendee. A musical component is also part of the experience.
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” debuted in North America in 2020 and is making a stop in Honolulu in 2021.
Dates and a location have not yet been announced, but pre-sale tickets are available.
