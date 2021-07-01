‘Beyond Van Gogh’ opens Friday in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new, immersive art experience will open on Friday, July 2, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

“Beyond Van Gogh” puts visitors into some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings.

Attendees can walk through “The Starry Night,” or take in pictures in “Almond Blossoms.” Art historians said “Beyond Van Gogh” is the perfect activity for the whole family regardless of if they are into art or museums.

“This is a great opportunity to experience art differently. Even if you don’t know anything about him, that’s great. You’ll learn a lot and you’ll be surrounded by his work. It’s a great way to step into an artists’ vision.” Fanny Curtat, Beyond Van Gogh art historian

Tickets range in price from about $19 for children to $35 for adults and $90 for a VIP package.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, Aug. 15.