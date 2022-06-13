HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week Beyond Monet will be opening its doors at Hawaii Convention Center.

The exhibition starting June 15 will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

This exhibit is brought by Mathieu St-Arnaud, Felix Fradet-Fraguy and Normal Studio. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experiences sheds new light on Monet’s works of art.

Globally this exhibition has sold more than 2.5 million tickets and organizers are happy to be coming to Honolulu this week.

“Beyond Monet builds on the global success of Beyond Van Gogh, and spans 50,000 square feet with over one million cubic feet of space, making it one of the largest immersive experiences in North America,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group. “You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator.”

Like the popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, the Beyond Monet is expected to sell out fast. Organizers suggest buying tickets early if interested.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets for the event from June 15 through July 31, 2022. Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the last sale at 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the last sale at 9 p.m.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information or to purchase your tickets head to their website or click here.