Beware scam calls that pretend to be the Board of Water Supply

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is warning customers about scam calls that look like they’re coming from the agency.

Scammers are spoofing the calls, which makes the caller ID show as the Board of Water Supply’s phone number.

But on the line is a robocaller, which is something the agency says it never uses.

The BWS says that it will also never ask you for personal information like your social security number or demand payments over the phone.

If you get a call like this, hang up.

