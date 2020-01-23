Beware package text scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you recently received a text message about a package — are you sure it’s real? Chances are, it’s not.

At first glance — it may seem innocent enough and real enough — a message on how to arrange delivery for something you’ve ordered.

And since more people are buying things online – a lot of people may actually be expecting a package about the time this shows up.

It tells you to click on a link.

But that’s where you may make your first mistake. It’s a link that will take you to a website that tries to get your personal information.

“95 percent of texts are read and 75 percent are read within the first five minutes of being received so that’s why they’re using it because it’s the most efficient method of communication at this point in time,” said Tom Stephens of the Better Business Bureau.

If you get a text like that, don’t click on the link. It’s best to delete it.

You can block the scammer’s number.

And if you are expecting a package. check for the tracking number directly from the company you bought from.