HONOLULU (KHON2) – With the beginning of the year comes the drive to better your swing, be better at whatever you are doing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

And I have to say, my swing in gold isn’t necessarily the best so I am over here trying to practice but it looks like it is pack and honestly, I am not the best and I don’t want to make shame in front of everybody.

Actually, I heard there is a new place at Ala Moana Center called ITL Golf Club. Maybe thats a better bet.

Lets go check it out.

Now this is my kind of golf.

When you’re playing a video game, you guys better watch out because that one is my game.

We’ll find out, though.

We are here with Alexander Wong who is a business partner of ITL Golf Club.

Tell us a little about ITL Golf Club and what is this all about?

“ITL Golf Club is basically, we wanted to have a facility for golfers of all ages and experiences to really try to work on their game during the weekdays and sometimes even on the weekends because a lot of people really don’t have much time to work on their game and so you don’t want to do out onto the golf course cold,” says Wong.

“So, here is a place in town. You don’t need to drive out west, you don’t need to part of a country club. It is just in town. You can participate in our simulators which has driving range and groups can participate in our larger bay where you can play simulated courses as well. You can do target practice, long range, mini games like target practice, closest to pin, etc. We also have fitness for golf junkies and we also have a putting range so you can also work on your stroke.”

What was the point and what do you think people can get out of golf let alone coming in here and practicing their golf?

“Basically, golf is a sport that you can pretty much play forever,” says Wong.

“It is also a sport where you can meet new friends, also business partners. Sometimes a lot of people kind of look at golf as kind of like a test of personality to see how you would react to good shots, bad shots, are you up and down, are you throwing temper tantrums left and right.”

I think what else is interesting is, especially with students, you were sharing that you had kids that went through school and played golf.

Golf can also lead to scholarships and as a parent that could be very valuable.

“Yes, that really helps,” says Wong.

“Luckily, I am blessed with two daughters and they went through junior golf through high school, played college golf as well. And so they were able to get some scholarship but it is really more about them. And its really they need to love the sport as well. But it is a sport you can play as a family, you can play for a long, long time. It is not like baseball, football. After a certain age, you just cant play those sports anymore.”

Again, this is ITL Golf Club.

We are here at Ala Moana Center right next to Target and the parking lot is literally right there so it is all set up for you.

Come down and check it out.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For all the information, click here.