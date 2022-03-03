HONOLULU (KHON2) — March is Women’s History Month. Even in 2022, women in some parts of America are getting the short end of the stick, being treated as if they’re still living in the past.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify the best and worst states for women. Where can they find the best opportunities? Where do they have the highest median earnings?
States were compared to each other across two key dimensions: “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health Care & Safety.”
Here are the Top 10 Best States for Women
1. Massachusetts
2. Minnesota
3. New York
4. Hawaii
5. District of Columbia
6. Vermont
7. Maryland
8. Iowa
9. Washington
10. Rhode Island
Highest Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- District of Columbia
- Minnesota
- Virginia
- Missouri
- New York
Lowest Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
47. Hawaii
48. Oregon
49. Utah
50. Idaho
51. California
Lowest Unemployment Rate for Women
T-1. South Dakota
T-1. North Dakota
T-1. Utah
T-1. Montana
T-5. Nebraska
T-5. New Hampshire
Highest Unemployment Rate for Women
47. District of Columbia
48. New Jersey
49. New York
50. California
51. Nevada
Lowest % of Women in Poverty
1. New Hampshire
2. Maryland
3. Hawaii
T-4. Minnesota
T-4. Utah
Highest % of Women in Poverty
47. Kentucky
48. West Virginia
49. New Mexico
50. Louisiana
51. Mississippi
Highest % of Women-Owned Businesses
1. Hawaii
2. Virginia
3. Colorado
4. Maryland
5. Florida
Lowest % of Women-Owned Businesses
47. New Hampshire
48. Iowa
49. Idaho
50. North Dakota
51. South Dakota
Highest High School Graduation Rate for Women
T-1. Nebraska
T-1. Wisconsin
3. North Dakota
4. Minnesota
5. Iowa
Lowest High School Graduation Rate for Women
47. Alabama
48. New Mexico
49. Georgia
50. Mississippi
51. Nevada
Highest % of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
1. District of Columbia
2. Minnesota
3. New Jersey
4. New Hampshire
5. Maryland
Lowest % of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
T-46. Louisiana
T-46. Oklahoma
48. Alabama
49. South Dakota
50. Arkansas
51. West Virginia
Lowest Female Uninsured Rate
1. Massachusetts
2. District of Columbia
3. Vermont
4. Hawaii
5. Rhode Island
Highest Female Uninsured Rate
47. Florida
48. Georgia
49. Alaska
50. Oklahoma
51. Texas
Highest Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
1. Hawaii
2. California
3. New York
4. Connecticut
5. Minnesota
Lowest Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
47. Tennessee
48. Alabama
49. Kentucky
50. Mississippi
51. West Virginia
Lowest Female Homicide Rate (per 100,000 Females)
1. Hawaii
2. Iowa
3. Massachusetts
4. Minnesota
5. Illinois
Highest Female Homicide Rate (per 100,000 Females)
44. Louisiana
45. New Hampshire
46. Nevada
T-47. New Mexico
T-47. Alaska
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center and American Express OPEN. Visit WalletHub for the full list of sources.