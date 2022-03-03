HONOLULU (KHON2) — March is Women’s History Month. Even in 2022, women in some parts of America are getting the short end of the stick, being treated as if they’re still living in the past.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify the best and worst states for women. Where can they find the best opportunities? Where do they have the highest median earnings?

States were compared to each other across two key dimensions: “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health Care & Safety.”

Here are the Top 10 Best States for Women

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. New York

4. Hawaii

5. District of Columbia

6. Vermont

7. Maryland

8. Iowa

9. Washington

10. Rhode Island

Highest Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

District of Columbia Minnesota Virginia Missouri New York

Lowest Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

47. Hawaii

48. Oregon

49. Utah

50. Idaho

51. California

Lowest Unemployment Rate for Women

T-1. South Dakota

T-1. North Dakota

T-1. Utah

T-1. Montana

T-5. Nebraska

T-5. New Hampshire

Highest Unemployment Rate for Women

47. District of Columbia

48. New Jersey

49. New York

50. California

51. Nevada

Lowest % of Women in Poverty

1. New Hampshire

2. Maryland

3. Hawaii

T-4. Minnesota

T-4. Utah

Highest % of Women in Poverty

47. Kentucky

48. West Virginia

49. New Mexico

50. Louisiana

51. Mississippi

Highest % of Women-Owned Businesses

1. Hawaii

2. Virginia

3. Colorado

4. Maryland

5. Florida

Lowest % of Women-Owned Businesses

47. New Hampshire

48. Iowa

49. Idaho

50. North Dakota

51. South Dakota

Highest High School Graduation Rate for Women

T-1. Nebraska

T-1. Wisconsin

3. North Dakota

4. Minnesota

5. Iowa

Lowest High School Graduation Rate for Women

47. Alabama

48. New Mexico

49. Georgia

50. Mississippi

51. Nevada

Highest % of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

1. District of Columbia

2. Minnesota

3. New Jersey

4. New Hampshire

5. Maryland

Lowest % of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

T-46. Louisiana

T-46. Oklahoma

48. Alabama

49. South Dakota

50. Arkansas

51. West Virginia

Lowest Female Uninsured Rate

1. Massachusetts

2. District of Columbia

3. Vermont

4. Hawaii

5. Rhode Island

Highest Female Uninsured Rate

47. Florida

48. Georgia

49. Alaska

50. Oklahoma

51. Texas

Highest Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

1. Hawaii

2. California

3. New York

4. Connecticut

5. Minnesota

Lowest Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

47. Tennessee

48. Alabama

49. Kentucky

50. Mississippi

51. West Virginia

Lowest Female Homicide Rate (per 100,000 Females)

1. Hawaii

2. Iowa

3. Massachusetts

4. Minnesota

5. Illinois

Highest Female Homicide Rate (per 100,000 Females)

44. Louisiana

45. New Hampshire

46. Nevada

T-47. New Mexico

T-47. Alaska

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center and American Express OPEN. Visit WalletHub for the full list of sources.