HONOLULU (KHON2) – Are you ready for Taco Tuesday? Not only is today Taco Tuesday but Oct. 4 is celebrated as National Taco Day.

Although Hawaii is not known for their Mexican food, you can find delicious Mexican restaurants throughout the islands.

Yelp ranked the best taco shops based on reviews, popularity, menu items and more. They came out with their list of the best taco shops in and around Honolulu for the month of October.

So, whether you like your tacos with beef, pork, chicken or fish, these taco shops have you covered.

Best taco shops in Honolulu:

Thyda’s Tacos Alejandros Mexican Food – Honolulu Taqueria La Marea Cocina De Roja Dos Jefes Tacos Kabana Tight Tacos Kaimuki Margaritas Aloha Mamacita Los Chaparros Mexican Restaurant

Thyda’s Tacos Truck takes the top spot on Yelp’s list for best Tacos near Honolulu. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m.

This taco truck specializes in street style tacos, burritos, rice bowls and more. Stop by their location to try these tacos out on Taco Tuesday. Thyda’s Tacos is located at 1034 Queen St. Honolulu 96814.