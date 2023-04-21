HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Picnic Day is Sunday, April 23 and whether you plan to go with a big group of friends or a significant other, these places have the best views for a picnic in Hawaii.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City and County of Honolulu has a map of all parks provided by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The spots with great views of Diamond Head are Kapiʻolani Regional Park, Magic Island and Puu Ualakaa State Park.

Kapiʻolani Regional Park has several park benches and an open grassy area so you can choose to lay a blanket down or simply sit at a bench. This is the closest spot to Diamond Head for a picnic.

This park also has a few tennis courts and a wide-open area to run around or play.

Magic Island is a peninsula across from Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. This area has plenty of benches and some trees, as well, for shade.

At this spot, people are able to see Waikiki and Diamond Head along the coast of Oahu.

Puu Ualakaa State Park has an areal view of most of the leeward side of the island. Here you can see Diamond Head, Waikiki, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and the Waianae mountain range.

This park also has trees for shade and spots to hammock.

Make sure to leave on time as they close the gates at 7:45 p.m. daily.

Another great spot to picnic in Hawaii is right on the beach. Hawaii has some of the best beaches in the world with views of amazing waves.

Beaches you can catch a glimpse of talented surfers are Banzai Pipeline and Sunset Beach Park.

Sandy Beach Park and Makapu’u Beach Park are where you can find most people bodyboarding.

Kailua Beach Park is where you can find people kayaking or kitesurfing, weather permitted. You can also see Mokulua.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Other places in Hawaii to picnic:

Big island:

Keokea Beach Park

Holoholokai Beach Park

Manuka State Park

Lili’uokalani Gardens and Coconut Island

Laupahoehoe Point Beach Park

Maui:

Kepaniwai Park Heritage Gardens

Hookipa Beach Park

Kahekili Beach Park

Kalama Park

Kauai:

Poipu Beach Park

Salt Pond Beach Park

Wailua Falls

When you’ve found the perfect spot to picnic, don’t forget to bring pupus, which is a Hawaiian word meaning snacks.

Some good pupus to bring to a picnic in Hawaii are poke, Spam musubi, Maui Style chips and malasadas for dessert!