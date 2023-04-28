HONOLULU (KHON2) — Something that grew in popularity in the 1920s during the prohibition is now a modern-day business avenue for a unique bar–a speakeasy.

Speakeasy bars were also called blind pig or gin joint. They were created as secret spots to drink as it was illegal when the 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibited the making, selling, and use of alcohol, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

These secret spots were all over in places like home basements or fantasy clubs and in order to get in, a password or secret was required.

Today, Hawaii has a few speakeasy bars on Oahu with different themes at each place.

Speakeasy bars:

The HI Brau Room

Wild Orange

Blind Ox

The Lei Stand

Gaslamp

The HI BRAU Room is a small room above Aloha Beer Company in Kakaako. This room is a dark lit 1920s themed area that fits up to 40 guests with live music. The room has one bar with a personal server who is showcased on their Facebook page.

A nicely hidden speakeasy behind a vending machine is Wild Orange. This Secret spot is located in Downtown Honolulu. Once a coin is placed in the vending machine guests will see an orange tree in the middle of this room. This venue also offers all plant-based food.

The Blind Ox is located on the corner of Kapahulu Avenue and Paliuli Street. This speakeasy provides guests with a main seating area or a covered outdoor patio. The inside seating is dimly lit with red color accents giving the room a cozy feel.

In Hawaii, giving and receiving a lei is very common, which is why The Lei Stand is a very popular attraction. This place is located in Chinatown and is lit with neon lights inside. Some signs inside are picture worthy, with one picture area inspired by the lei stands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Gaslamp is a speakeasy in the back of Kailua Town Pub and Grill. This small area has a wall full of old books and gas lamps at each table to light the dark room. Former president Barack Obama and his family went to this speakeasy and wrote a letter to Gaslamp about his memorable experience.