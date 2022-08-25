HONOLULU (KHON2) – Whether you fly to Hawaii for the beaches, tropical climate, or never-ending hiking trails, one thing you will also experience is delicious island food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Shrimp is a very popular thing to eat in Hawaii. Whether you like your shrimp beer battered, fried, drowning in butter or lightly grilled, you will find endless shrimp eateries throughout Oahu.

Trip Advisor ranks the best shrimp eateries within a region and came out with their list of shrimp spots on Oahu’s North Shore for August.

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best shrimp eateries on Oahu’s North Shore:

Fumi’s Kahuku Shrimp Truck Big Wave Shrimp Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck Seven Brothers Haleiwa Beach House

Fumi’s Kahuku Shrimp Truck takes the top spot on Trip Advisor’s list. This shrimp truck is known for their plate style lunches with garlic butter shrimp, greens and rice. They also specialize in tempura style shrimp and veggies.

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.