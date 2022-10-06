HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.
Sometimes you want something warm, flavorful and comforting and a bowl of noodles checks off all the boxes.
Trip Advisor ranked the best noodle spots within a region and came out with their list of best noodles on Oahu for Oct. 2022.
Best noodle spots on Oahu:
- Marugame Udon Waikiki
- Karai Crab
- Side Street Inn
- Musubi Cafe IYASUME
- Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar & Grill
- Heavenly Island Lifestyle
- Yard House
- MW Restaurant
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Adela’s Country Eatery
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
Trip Advisor takes into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.