HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know the best time to go whale watching is between January and March?

North Pacific Humpback Whales migrate to and from Alaska December through April however according to Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel the best time to view them is now.

“Our quick and safe vessels allow us to reach remote areas with more wildlife and more time to enjoy what Hawaii has to offer,” said Jessica Milne with Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel. “We offer whale watching tours, whale watching/dolphin watching tours with snorkeling off the coast of Lanai/Lahaina, as well as private charters for a more intimate gathering of friends and family to sightsee.”

Milne said each ticket supports research to better understand Maui’s marine environment. The organization has been locally owned and operated since 1982 and has been dedicated to sharing their knowledge and experience through their tours.

“Our goal is to encourage eco-friendly decisions and appreciation of the Hawaii paradise we are a part of,” said Milne. “During our Maui whale watching tours and private charters, we have hosted film crews from National Geographic, BBC Wild- life, and other elite marine life photographers.”

She said because humpback whales are protected in Maui, they do not approach humpback whales closer than 100 yards or swim with whales or dolphins. However Milne said they still find themselves having unique close encounters as these marine mammals love approaching small, low to the water, friendly rafting vessels.

They report the worst months for whale watching is between May – October. Meaning you’ll want to purchase your ticket soon or will have to wait another year.

During the summer, humpback whales return to Alaska and spend their summers feeding on krill, plankton and small bait fish. These whales prefer to cool off in the Alaskan waters and enjoy eating these small fish during the summer months.

Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel report once humpback whales begin their migration to Hawaii, they will not feed again until their return to Alaska. Instead their bodies process their stored fat as their daily nutrition during the winters months of their migration in Maui.

During Maui’s summer months you can purchase a ticket to dolphin watch and snorkel instead! They often see other unique marine species during the summer like false killer whales, whale sharks and melon headed whales.