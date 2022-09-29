HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sept. 29 is observed as National Coffee Day so don’t forget to grab that extra cup of joe for your afternoon pick-me-up.

Yelp came out with their list of top coffee shops in and around Honolulu to check out.

They identified businesses in the coffee category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

From vanilla lattes to nitro cold brews and everything in between, the list of top coffee shops covers it all.

Top coffee shops in Honolulu:

Brew & Foam Island Vintage Coffee Kai Coffee Plantoem Kona Coffee Purveyors The curb Kaimuki Surfers Coffee Morning Glass Coffee + Café Island Brew Coffeehouse Try Coffee

The number one spot goes to Brew & Foam, a local coffee shop known for all things coffee. They also are known to make great acai bowls.

For more information on Yelp’s list of best coffee shops head to their website.