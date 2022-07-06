HONOLUU (KHON2) — Following years of permit delays and COVID-19 restrictions, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. announced they will be shutting their doors on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Located in Chinatown, the brewery was recently named best in Hawaii by Yelp. Owner-brewer Darren Garvey said the past five years have been a whirlwind.

Established in 2014, this brewery’s story really began in the early 1970s when Joseph Garvey (aka Stewbum) and Thomas Jackson (aka Stonewall) met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while dating two that were sisters. They became instant best friends and enjoyed lots of beer over the years.

Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. was founded by Darren Garvey (Stewbum’s son) and Eric Jackson (Stonewall’s son) as a tribute to their fathers’ friendship.

According to Garvey, they got the keys to their space at 96 N. King St. on Aug. 1, 2017, but it took them over two years to get a building permit, then another year to get the required power to start brewing.

“Those two things alone would cripple most businesses… throw COVID-19 in the mix only 3 months after limping to a grand opening and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how we ended up here,” Garvey wrote on Instagram. “The hole dug by all of the delays and Covid is simply too large to claw our way out of.”

Garvey says the brewery — not the brand — will be put up for sale as an operational brewpub. He hopes someone can make use of all the hard work that was poured into the place.

“I want to personally thank our AMAZING employees for everything they’ve done to keep the brewery going on as long as it has,” Garvey’s post said. “I also want to thank all OG Kickstarters from 2013, and the WeFunders from 2018 for helping a dream become reality. This truly was not possible without you.”

He hopes to see customers at the brewery over the next six weeks.

Besides a wide selection of beers, the brewery offers freshly-made pizzas and a Sunday brunch menu. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Details of a commemorative bottle release of the legendary Smoking Cannon Smoked Imperial Stout will be announced in the coming weeks.