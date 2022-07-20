HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother Nature showed her true strength over the weekend, and those who attended Dillon and Riley Murphy’s wedding at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona got front-row seats. The video of waves crashing in went viral, replaying on both local and national news channels.

And the clip is still making its rounds online. In fact, it’s the first video Sen. Bernie Sanders uses in a PSA on climate change. Click here to watch it.

“What’s happening now in terms of climate change should be a surprise to nobody. It’s exactly what the scientists told us would happen,” Sanders said in the video.

“What we are seeing now are massive heatwaves. Thousands of people are dying. We’re seeing more drought. We’re seeing more extreme weather disturbances,” he continued.

Millions of people across the United States and mainland Europe are struggling to keep cool amid a sweltering summer. Britain’s record-breaking heatwave is prompting calls for the government to speed up climate change efforts after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since World War II. And in North Texas, more than a dozen homes have been destroyed by a wildfire that remains on the move.

“You’re going to see more mass migrations, more diseases,” said Sanders. “That’s exactly what they said would happen… Given that reality, it is literally incomprehensible that we have a Congress which is incapable of acting.”

Sanders is calling on President Joe Biden to declare a national climate emergency.

One Wednesday, July 20, Biden announced new steps to combat climate change and promised robust action to come, however, he stopped short of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency.

“For the sake of future generations, our kids, our grandchildren, we have got to act,” Sanders said in his video. “We’ve got to bring the whole world together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.