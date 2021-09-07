Bench warrant suspect arrested on suspicion of continuous child sex assault

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Kaka’ako area.

Honolulu police said officers arrested 46-year-old Liana Snuka-Laulu around 12:12 p.m. Tuesday.

The 46-year-old was wanted on suspicion of a $200,000 grand jury bench warrant for “continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14.”

Anyone with information about Snuka-Laulu is asked to report it to CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips may also be sent here or via the P4 Tips App.

