Beloved Hawaii designer and artist Takeo Kobayashi passes away at 72

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Renowned Hawaii fashion designer and artist Takeo Kobayashi passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, according to friends and family. He was 72 years old.

The Japanese-born artist arrived in the US at 17 years old in pursuit of his professional aspirations as a designer. Kobayashi later moved to Hawaii in 1971 where he remained a resident until his passing.

As an award-winning designer, Kobayashi dressed numerous celebrities, beauty queens and Hawaii First Ladies. He’s also mentored countless actors and models, including Jason Momoa, Miss America 1992 Carolyn Sapp, Miss International Nadine Tanega Hogan and many others. He was nominated several times as Hawaii’s Manufacturer of the Year, and was a recipient of the prestigious Governor’s Designer of the Year award.

Among his contributions to Hawaii was the opening of 2Coutoure in Honolulu, a design and special events company, which Kobayashi founded with his lifetime partner Eric Chandler. Together, the two contributed to large productions, including stage design for Hawaii Opera Theatre’s “Madam Butterfly,” as well as design work for Ala Moana Center, Louis Vuitton, Liberty House, Shirokiya and more.

Kobayashi is survived by his brother, Masao Kobayashi, and sister, Kimiko Kobayashi.