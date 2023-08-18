Tributes hit social media after a Hawaiian legend passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Bruddah Waltah Aipolani died on Aug. 17 at his home in Hilo, his wife Denise confirmed to KHON2.

Bruddah Waltah is known for songs such as the massive hit “Sweet Lady of Waiahole,” “Hawaiian Lands” and “Don’t let me down,” among many other hits and local favorites.

He won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award with Island Afternoon for 1991 Contemporary Album of the Year for their album “Hawaiian Reggae.”

Aipolani was diagnosed with aggressive liver cancer in November 2021, that eventually spread to his hip. A Gofundme that was created to help cover his medical bills is still active.

Bruddah Waltah was featured in KHON’s Hawaii’s Top 10 in May of last year for his song “You Never Know” with Ryan Hiraoka.

He is remembered as an advocate for the Hawaiian people and great love for his family who were with him when he passed away.