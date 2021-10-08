Bellows Field Beach Park to reopen for permitted overnight campers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overnight camping with a permit at Bellows Field Beach Park will be allowed once again beginning Friday, Oct. 22, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

In order to camp overnight at Bellows, a permit is required. DPR said permit reservations are now available to the public Friday, Oct. 8.

To obtain an overnight camping permit, click here.

The closure for overnight camping at Bellows came as a result of allowing for sea turtles to nest along the coastline.