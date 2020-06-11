Bellows Field Beach Park Campground to remain closed until Labor Day weekend due to turtle nesting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, Bellows Field Beach Park Campground will remain closed for camping until the beginning of Labor Day Weekend due to numerous turtle nesting sites.

With the limited use of Bellows Field Beach park and the area campgrounds over the past months, green sea turtles have made several nesting sites along this pristine stretch of beach. Several of these sites are being monitored by environmental scientists and were marked off to alert the public that these nesting areas should be respected and avoided.

Illegal off-roading threatens these sites, so please report this or any other disturbances by calling (808) 387-7975 or (808) 257-2123.