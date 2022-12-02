A corsage is a necessary accouterment for many formal occasions. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cinderella is the quintessential icon for any non-royal youth wanting to show their dapper side for a formal. The Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services on Moloka‘i and Mokulele Airlines decided to join forces to be the fairy godmother for youth on Moloka’i who need assistance with acquiring formalwear for their prom adventures.

This year, seventy-five prom dresses were flown to Moloka’i so that youth, who would otherwise have to travel to another island in order to purchase formalwear, can have access to their Cinderella dreams without breaking their parents’ wallets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Not all families can afford the accumulated cost of getting a prom dress. For our Moloka‘i ohana, it’s not only the dress purchase but flight tickets, as well, to a neighbor island because we don’t have boutiques or formal dress shops on the island,” said Mela Candelario, MEO Youth Services Program Specialist.

Everything from dresses to shoes to accessories and jewelry, the O’ahu-based nonprofit provides these items for youth on Moloka’i who experience low income situations, have special needs, are critically ill or who are military high schoolers.

“Bella means beautiful in many languages; the goal is to create ‘Bellas of the Ball,'” according to the Bella Hawai’i program.

The dresses will be given away early in 2023 at the MEO Moloka’i office in Kaunakakai.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Much Mahalo to The Bella Project and Mokulele Airlines for making this all possible,” added Candelario.