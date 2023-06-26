HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s rail system opens to the public on Friday. This week, KHON2.com is getting viewers ready to ride Skyline.

Skyline’s operations include a world-class security system, high-tech surveillance cameras and a three-tier security team. It’s all tools to keep Skyline passengers safe.

“All the people of Hawaii should be proud of this system,” said Roger Morton, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services director.

Like an air traffic control tower, the Skyline Operations Control Center is the brain of the system. It includes five controllers and one supervisor pre-shift, keeping an eye on the network 24/7 in real-time.

“We’re able to see the exterior and interior of every floor of every station to make sure that it’s safe and secure for our customers,” said Patrick Preusser, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services director of Rapid Transit.

“We can track somebody from a station to a train to off of the station and piece it all together and deliver that information to HPD,” said Jason Lurz, Hitachi Director of Operations and Maintenance.

Skyline is the first train in the country to have an open design with one continuous train, providing line of sight onboard.

“There will be alarms triggered in certain situations and once an alarm is triggered, the camera pans directly to where that alarm was activated,” said Preusser.

On each passenger car, there’s about 45 state-of-the-art surveillance cameras placed to cover every inch of the car. For passengers going through an emergency, all they have to do is press the red button on the emergency telephone to get in touch with personnel.

Emergencies onboard will be a coordinated response between Skyline’s three-their security which includes station and train operators, contracted security services and the Honolulu Police Department.

“It’s not likely that we would stop a train between stations, but we would have staff prepared even law enforcement if necessary to meet the train at the location,” said Preusser.

While passengers ride to their destination, they’ll also see random roving security patrols onboard.

“They’re making sure to enforce the code and conduct that we have on board the train,” Preusser said.

That code of conduct includes no eating or drinking allowed. Also, sharp objects, weapons and flammable liquids are prohibited.

Meanwhile, from power outages, to suspicious packages, Skyline is prepared for every situation.

“In the event, we had a power failure of some sort, the backup generators will automatically kick on and would allow the trains to move at a slow speed until the next station,” Preusser said.

There’s also a backup plan for any car crashes into a column.

“Our process during a pier strike is as soon as we know about it, is to not run trains in that area until an engineer comes out and makes sure that pier is structurally sound,” said J.R. Carino, Operations Control Center manager.

Perfecting emergency responses has been years in the making. First responders said, since 2020 they’ve practiced how to answer to a crisis on Skyline.

“It’ll go through our normal dispatch to find the exact location as well as finding the location of the tram so we know which station to respond to,” said Sunny Johnson, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Paramedic supervisor.

Safety and security operations are aligned and it’s all systems go. Officials said the last piece to the puzzle is having passengers ride with aloha.

“June 30, that’s show time,” Morton said.