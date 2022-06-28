Many have seen the impact of substance use in our communities, whether it’s witnessing an addiction in a family member or friend, the crime that often involves drug use, or the struggles of someone living on the streets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Behind the Addiction” explores the problems the state is facing right now, and how we can all help with solutions.

Experts join KHON2 to discuss:

*Gary Yabuta: Executive Director of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

*Dr. Amy Curtis: Administrator of the Adult Mental Health Division for the Hawaii Department of Health

*Heather Lusk: Executive Director, Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center