Behind on your mortgage? You may be eligible to receive 30k to help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $30,000 to help cover mortgages, property taxes, utility payments and more.

This is part of the COVID emergency assistance American Rescue Plan Act aiming to help those who may have fallen behind on bills during the pandemic.

Priority of those who qualify will go to homeowners who are below the 100% area median income (AMI) or considered socially disadvantaged.

For example, according to the AMI a two person household making less than $96,650 annually would qualify, and a four person household making less than $120,800 annually would qualify.

Others may also be eligible for the Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund program based on funding availability.

Through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal government is providing Hawaii with $50 million for homeowner assistance.

The nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) has been contracted by the state Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC) to administer the program for Oʻahu homeowners.

In order for Oahu homeowners to qualify they will need their bank or loan servicer to sign up and participate in the program.

If interested in signing up, or to see the list of criteria to qualify, click right here.

You can also ask direct questions about the program by emailing ohaf@hawaiiancouncil.org or calling 808-596-8155 option 1 during regular business hours.

Currently homeowner assistance programs are underway in Hawaii and Kauai counties, click here for more information.