HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Bees are back at Koko Head and they are in a pesky spot right along the trail.

It is not only out east; Thousands of bees were seen swarming in Ko’olina on Monday, April 25.

KHON2 reached out to a local bee removal expert find out why the insects seem so active.

“It’s from spring all the way until, it’s definitely through the summer. I see it all the way through September,” said Honey Girl Live Bee Removal owner Candie Fihaki. Actually, they’re not aggressive when they’re swarming.”

“It might seem like that because you just, when you see an actual swarm, it’s like thousands of bees. Like a tornado of bees but they’re really not aggressive at all.” Candie Fihaki, Honey Girl Live Bee Removal owner

Video taken in Ko’olina on Monday showed one of these swarms. Fihaki said bees are in Hawaii year-round — they are just in hives.

“But when they’re swarming, that’s when you’re like, you see all of them,” Fihaki said, “and so it may look a little frightening actually for some people.”

Fihaki works with local businesses and residents if they need a hive relocated. On trails like Koko Head , jurisdiction falls under the Department of Parks and Recreation. A trap is currently set up over the Koko Head bridge; an area of the hike that has had issues before. Officials usually remove the queen bee from the area and then seal it up.

“On Koko Head, even though you can go and remove them and take them out, they leave like a pheromone behind,” Fihaki said.

One San Diego visitor was a little apprehensive but did not feel the need to slow down his hike.

“And there’s just bees just chilling there,” Raul Garabito, “I hope I don’t get stung! But as soon as I approached, I felt safe.”

The City and Kokonut Koalition both said the trap is not theirs and the DPR is working to get the problem resolved, but removing bees is a sensitive science since Hawaii flora rely on them for pollination.

Aloun Farms in Kapolei said swarming bees are healthy bees.

“They’re expanding beyond the means of their existing hive looking for another area,” said Aloun Farms community outreach director Michael Moefu said. “Yeah, we sometimes have these swarms on the farm and they are a good sign.”

Experts said to stay calm and call a beekeeper if there are swarms or hives in your area.

“And just kind of stay out of their way. It’s just temporary most times. I mean, unless it’s a situation where they think that they can actually survive there and start to build a home, it’s just temporary,” Fihaki said.