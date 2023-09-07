HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Beer Day! Beer is ubiquitous with many traditions around world.

It has its own holiday in Germany, and monks from Belgium are some of the most talented brewers in the world.

Although not a part of traditional Hawaiian culture, in Hawaiʻi, there are lots of pubs and breweries that folks can enjoy.

This led KHON2.com to seek out more information on who invented beer and some of the places in Honolulu where you can enjoy a wide variety of brews.

History of beer

Beer as we know it today can be traced back to the Sumerians 8,000 years ago. Beer was invented by Sumerian Women, and they worshipped a goddess of beer known as Ninkasi.

Beer was also a good source or carbohydrate which led the Egyptian Pharoh class to utilize it as a food supplement for slaves.

Beer was mostly constituted of cereal crops that were being grown in the Mesopotamian region. These grains were used for both baking and fermentation.

“Until the 16th century, when hops first came into use in England and brewing developed into a substantial industry, most ale and beer was still produced by women, known as brewsters,” explained a spokesperson for Shepherd Neame. “Records from our hometown of Faversham in 1327 show all 87 brewers operating in the town were women.”

During the 16th century as the witch trials tormented and murdered unknown numbers of women, children and men, women were being removed from all sorts of professions like beer brewing and medicine. The witch trials provided the perfect cover to take over entire industries that had been invented by and passed down through generations of women.

Where to celebrate Beer Day in Honolulu

Hana Koa Brewing Co.

Hana Koa is located in Kakaʻako and has an extensive selection of brews from which to choose. Their Happy Hour specials include many of Honolulu’s favorite brews.

They have an extensive food menu that provides a wide array of choices as you select your favorite brew.

Kalihi Beer

Kalihi Beer opened up during the pandemic in the Kalihi area. Chris the owner of Kalihi Beer had this to say about the prevalence of beer in our lives.

“There is an understated culture of beer that we all understand but rarely acknowledge,” said Chris. “Beer is the great facilitator. It’s not the star of the show; it’s the theater. It’s the context that sets up our time with loved ones and close friends. We catch up over a beer. We go to the game and grab a beer. We crack a few with our crew when it’s time to celebrate, and we grab one with a friend when it’s time to get heartfelt. We love the community of beer.”

Kalihi Beer brews their own formulas and offer several different ways to purchase them.

Off the Wall Hawaiʻi

Off the Wall is located in Kakaʻako. To celebrate Beer Day, OTW will have Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They carry 18 local brews and make it a point to carry beers that you cannot find other places. They even have a wall of taps that you can utilize to create your own beer flights and tastings.

Their food menu provides access to some rather creative South American fusion cuisine, making OTW a rather unique experience.

So, there you have it. On National Beer Day, remember that you are drinking an ancient concoction that spans universally across nearly every culture.